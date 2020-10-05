Alexander (hand/knee) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Falcons.
Alexander popped up on the Packers' injury report after missing Saturday's practice, but it looks like the team was just exercising caution with starting cornerback. He figures to have his hands full with both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley also being active.
