Alexander (ankle) is active Sunday against the Cowboys.
Alexander logged back-to-back DNPs after starting the practice week with a limited session. The All-Pro corner's ability to take the field for the wild-card matchup with Dallas is of course good news for their defense. The 26-year-old will likely be key in the Packers' attempts to contain CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys' passing attack Sunday.
