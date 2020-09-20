Alexander was added to the injury report with a hand injury but will be active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Wes Hodkiewcz of the Packers' official site reports.

This injury is apparently so minor that Alexander wasn't even given a questionable tag, so this shouldn't concern fantasy gamers. Alexander enjoyed a superb opener to his third NFL season, as he recorded five tackles, a safety, a pass breakup and an interception versus the Vikings, and he'll look to follow it up in a second straight divisional matchup. With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) out for the Lions, Alexander will likely be in charge of covering Marvin Jones.