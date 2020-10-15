Alexander (hand/knee) put in a full practice session Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Despite dealing with repeated early-season stints on the injury report, Alexander has played through the pain and remained a formidable presence in the Green Bay secondary. Alexander has already recorded a safety, an interception and two tackles for loss, holding opposing QBs to a measly 70.2 passer rating when targeting him in coverage this season. He's trending towards a fifth consecutive start to kick off 2020, as Green Bay's secondary prepares to face a Buccaneers receiving corps that may get back Chris Godwin (hamstring) from a two-week absence.
