Watch Now:

Alexander (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander was questionable for Sunday's primetime matchup, but he'll be forced to miss a fourth consecutive game due to his shoulder injury. Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine should see increased work against Kansas City, while Alexander's next chance to return will be next Monday against the Giants.

More News