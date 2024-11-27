Alexander (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander is now in line to miss his fifth game of the season after sustaining a knee injury in the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars. Green Bay's secondary could struggle without Alexander, especially against a Dolphins offense averaging 255.4 passing yards and 2.2 passing touchdowns per game since Tua Tagovailoa returned from injury in Week 8. The Packers are expected to start Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine as their top outside corners in Thursday night's contest.