Alexander (shoulder) has been downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Giants.

The two-time All-Pro cornerback has already missed the Packers' last four games with the shoulder injury and was listed as questionable heading into Monday, but he'll ultimately remain on the sideline. Alexander did take part in practices during Week 14, but only as a limited participant. HIs continued absence should enable Corey Ballentine, Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon to once again serve as Green Bay's top three cornerbacks.