Packers' Jaire Alexander: Won't play Week 17
Alexander (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's regular season finale against Detroit.
Alexander had been having an above-average rookie campaign, but exited last week's matchup against the Jets with a groin injury, which ultimately kept him off the practice field all week. In his absence, look for Bashaud Breeland to take on some extra snaps in the secondary, potentially in a starting role. Alexander will finish his first year in the league with 66 combined tackles and one interception.
