Alexander has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a groin injury.
Alexander injured himself on the Packers' first defensive possession and will be unable to return. His absence will leave a significant hole in Green Bay's secondary, and Keisean Nixon has been forced into a larger role.
