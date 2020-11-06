Alexander (concussion) is ruled out to return to Thursday's game against the 49ers.
Alexander suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Thursday's game, a development which will leave the Packers without both top cornerbacks for the rest of the night, given that Kevin King (quadriceps) is inactive. In order to retake the field Nov. 15 versus Jacksonville, Alexander will first need to gain full medical clearance.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Absorbs hit to head•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Without limitations Thursday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Records limited practice•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Will play Monday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Looks promising for MNF•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Questionable for MNF•