Alexander (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Bears.
Alexander may have aggravated a knee issue that caused him to be sidelined against the Lions in Week 9. With Alexander out for the remainder of Sunday's contest, Eric Stokes will see an uptick in snaps with the Packers' first-team defense opposite Keisean Nixon.
