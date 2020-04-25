Packers' Jake Hanson: Goes to Green Bay
The Packers selected Hanson in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 208th overall.
The Packers have had plenty of success finding starting-caliber offensive line in the later rounds, and they'll hope to have found the next in that long line in the Oregon product. Hanson was a four-year starter, but lacks significant power to move some of the behemoths in the middle of the defensive line.
