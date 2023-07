Hanson (biceps) will begin training camp on the Packers' active/PUP list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hanson landed on Green Bay's IR in October of 2022 due to a biceps injury. He will stiil be eligible to practice and play in the preseason once his health allows it. The 26-year-old is projected to back up Josh Myers at center in the upcoming season.