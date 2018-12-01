Packers' Jake Kumerow: Activated from injured reserve
Kumerow (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
For now, Kumerow will slot in behind the likes of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore on the depth chart, but there's an immense amount of optimism surrounding Kumerow despite the fact he's never taken a snap in a NFL game to date. It would be a surprise to some extent if Kumerow didn't see the field Sunday against the Cardinals, at the very least in a special teams capacity, but there remains the distinct possibility Kumerow will get more involved if and when the Packers fall out of postseason contention.
More News
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Expected to be activated from IR•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Could return kicks•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Not returning in Week 12•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Preparing to return from IR•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Still no return to practice•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Unlikely to practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....