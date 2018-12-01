Kumerow (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

For now, Kumerow will slot in behind the likes of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore on the depth chart, but there's an immense amount of optimism surrounding Kumerow despite the fact he's never taken a snap in a NFL game to date. It would be a surprise to some extent if Kumerow didn't see the field Sunday against the Cardinals, at the very least in a special teams capacity, but there remains the distinct possibility Kumerow will get more involved if and when the Packers fall out of postseason contention.

More News
Our Latest Stories