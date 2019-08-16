Packers' Jake Kumerow: Another productive outing
Kumerow caught three of five targets for 52 yards in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason loss to the Ravens.
Kumerow continues to prove himself capable of making a significant impact, as all three of his receptions went for first downs. That includes back-to-back catches on Green Bay's second offensive drive, which resulted in a field goal thanks in part to his 22-yard grab. Enjoying another strong preseason with the Packers, Kumerow will hope to get some work in with Aaron Rodgers next week versus the Raiders.
