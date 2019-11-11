Kumerow was targeted twice and caught two passes for 23 yards in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

Kumerow did not do a whole lot Sunday, but he was able to get back in the box score after being held without a catch in the Packers' Week 9 loss to Chargers. He has found himself in a complementary role since fellow pass catcher Davante Adams returned to action in Week 9, playing 24.1 percent of the snaps in Week 9 and 33.8 percent of the snaps in Week 10. As such, those with him still on their fantasy rosters may want to go in a different direction, particularly with the Packers on bye in Week 11 and facing a tough 49ers defense in Week 12.