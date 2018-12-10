Packers' Jake Kumerow: Bit role in Week 14
Kumerow played six snaps on offense in Sunday's victory over the Falcons and was not targeted.
Kumerow played one more snap than he did the week before but did not make a mark in the box score. He has operated as the Packers' fifth receiver since making his NFL debut in Week 13.
