Kumerow caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Kumerow made both his NFL and season debuts Sunday after coming off injured reserve, and he was able to snag his first reception in the contest. Kumerow's fantasy stock had some helium during the preseason before he injured his shoulder, so he will have some intrigue the rest of the way, particularly with the Packers changing head coaches and now only on the fringes of playoff contention. However, if he is going to make any sort of impact, he will need more than the five snaps he totaled in Week 13.

