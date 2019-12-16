Packers' Jake Kumerow: Catches long pass in victory
Kumerow was targeted once and caught a 49-yard pass in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
The pass was just the second thrown Kumerow's direction since the Packers' Week 11 bye, but he made the most of the opportunity, tiptoeing the sideline and nearly finding paydirt. Kumerow has regularly finished fifth among Packers receivers in snaps since Davante Adams returned to action in Week 9, but he came in fourth in Week 15, playing 21 fewer than No. 3 Geronimo Allison but four more than No. 5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
