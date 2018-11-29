Coach Ron Zook said Thursday that Kumerow (shoulder) could be an option at kick returner if he's activated from injured reserve, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The Packers have until Dec. 12 to evaluate Kumerow for a promotion to the 53-man roster. With Trevor Davis (hamstring) having battled injuries all season, Kumerow's ability to return kicks could realistically prove a convincing reason for Green Bay to eventually promote him from injured reserve. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since mid-August with a sprained shoulder.