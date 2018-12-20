Kumerow was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hand injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Kumerow saw a season-high 21 offensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Bears, and apparently sustained the hand injury at some point. The 26-year-old's participation at practice suggests the injury isn't overly serious, but he'll likely need to practice fully by Friday to avoid an injury designation. Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb is currently in the concussion protocol, and his potential absence could provide an increased opportunity for the likes of Kumerow.

