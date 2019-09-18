Packers' Jake Kumerow: Dealing with shoulder injury
Kumerow (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The Packers held a walkthrough instead of a normal practice, but it's troubling to see Kumerow surface on the injury report. Kumerow spent time on injured reserve with a shoulder injury last year, and it's unclear if this is related. The Packers traded Trevor Davis to the Raiders on Wednesday, signalling an increased role for Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) once they're healthy, although Shepherd has more to gain as a return man. Kumerow played six offensive snaps in Week 2 versus the Vikings and recorded his first reception of the year for 12 yards.
