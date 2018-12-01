Packers' Jake Kumerow: Expected to be activated from IR
Kumerow (shoulder) is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers have yet to make an official announcement, but Kumerow's status appeared to be trending in a positive direction after special teams coordinator Ron Zook suggested Thursday the preseason standout could be a candidate to take over at kick returner if he were activated from injured reserve. It's unclear how much Kumerow would be involved in the offense right away if he was to be activated prior to Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, but based on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' glowing preseason report of the 26-year-old, Kumerow is potentially worth stashing on a fantasy roster in the hopes he'll replicate his early August form.
