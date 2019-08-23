Packers' Jake Kumerow: Finds paydirt against Raiders
Kumerow caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.
Kumerow was on the field for just 20 snaps, but that was ample time for him to find paydirt for the first time this preseason. Kumerow has shined in training camp for the second year in a row, and he's managed to stay healthy after missing a good chunk of last season because of a shoulder injury. Kumerow was already in line to not only make the roster, but have some sort of role in the Packers' offense, prior to Thursday, and both seem even more likely at this point with fellow wideout Equanimeous St. Brown suffering a potentially-serious injury in the contest.
