Kumerow caught one pass for 12 yards in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Kumerow's reception was relatively inconsequential as it came on a 3rd-and-28 play, but it did get his name in the box score for the first time this season. Kumerow played just one snap in Week 1, but he saw a minor increase in that department in Week 2, taking the field for six plays. That was fourth among all Packers receivers, and two more than fellow wideout Trevor Davis, who played 17 snaps in Week 1. Both Kumerow and Davis are long shots in fantasy leagues in Week 3, but based on the snap count trends, the two have swapped spots in the pecking order heading into Week 3.

