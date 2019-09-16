Packers' Jake Kumerow: First reception of season
Kumerow caught one pass for 12 yards in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.
Kumerow's reception was relatively inconsequential as it came on a 3rd-and-28 play, but it did get his name in the box score for the first time this season. Kumerow played just one snap in Week 1, but he saw a minor increase in that department in Week 2, taking the field for six plays. That was fourth among all Packers receivers, and two more than fellow wideout Trevor Davis, who played 17 snaps in Week 1. Both Kumerow and Davis are long shots in fantasy leagues in Week 3, but based on the snap count trends, the two have swapped spots in the pecking order heading into Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...