Packers' Jake Kumerow: Gets ERFA tender
The Packers have given Kumerow a minimum salary tender, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
As an exclusive rights free agent, Kumerow would only be able to join a new team if the Packers hadn't extended the tender. He could be in the mix for the third or fourth WR spot in 2020, following a 2019 campaign with a 12-219-1 receiving line on 21 targets in 14 games.
