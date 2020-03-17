Play

The Packers have given Kumerow a minimum salary tender, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

As an exclusive rights free agent, Kumerow would only be able to join a new team if the Packers hadn't extended the tender. He could be in the mix for the third or fourth WR spot in 2020, following a 2019 campaign with a 12-219-1 receiving line on 21 targets in 14 games.

