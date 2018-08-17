Packers' Jake Kumerow: Having tests on shoulder
Kumerow is having tests on his injured shoulder, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Kumerow said the injury is nothing more than a stinger, but he'll apparently need tests to make sure it isn't anything serious. He's already made a strong case for a spot on the 53-man roster, catching six passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the preseason.
