The Packers intend to place Kumerow (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kumerow was one of a whopping eight wide receivers left standing after Green Bay whittled down its roster to 53 men Saturday, so it was always likely the Packers would make another move before Week 1 to add numbers to a different position group. They'll be able to do that by stashing Kumerow, a preseason standout, on IR after the 26-year-old suffered a sprained SC joint in his shoulder Aug. 17. The transaction means that Kumerow will be sidelined for at least eight weeks with the injury, but it's unclear if the Packers plan to designate him as one of two players eligible to return in the second half of the season. Considering that Kumerow likely wouldn't be in store for significant work in the passing attack once healthy, the Packers could choose to prioritize the designated-to-return spots for a pair of players who might assume more vital roles.