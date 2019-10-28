Kumerow caught two of four targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

Kumerow's receiving yardage total was the highest of any Green Bay wideout in Week 8. Of course, Aaron Jones' seven-catch, 159-yard performance didn't leave much on the table for anyone else. The Wisconsin-Whitewater product has now eclipsed 45 receiving yards in two consecutive contests, though it's worth noting that Kumerow played fewer snaps (51 percent) than Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Geronimo Allison. Kumerow could play a similar role in Green Bay's aerial attack Week 9 against the Chargers if Davante Adams (toe) is unable to retake the field.