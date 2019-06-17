Packers' Jake Kumerow: Impressing Rodgers again
Kumerow has the continued support of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has commented on the wide receiver a number of times over the past year, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports. "Obviously, I'm a big fan of [Kumerow]," Rodgers said last week. "I don't think I need to keep going on that."
Kumerow bounced around NFL practice squads from 2015 to 2017, spending time with the Bengals, Patriots and Packers. He made his bid for a roster spot in Green Bay last August, catching six passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason games before a shoulder injury sent him to injured reserve. Kumerow returned from IR in December and caught eight passes for 103 yards in five games, highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown from Rodgers in Week 16. The 27-year-old now finds himself with an excellent opportunity in a Packers offense that has open competition for wideout snaps behind Davante Adams. Reports from spring practices peg Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison as the early leaders for top-three roles, but Rodgers seems to be more interested in Kumerow, who still has plenty of time to make his move this summer.
