Kumerow injured his shoulder in Thursday's game against Pittsburgh.

Kumerow has been impressive as he fights for a depth receiver role in Green Bay. He put up 114 yards and a touchdown on three receptions prior to his injury Thursday, including an 82-yard touchdown grab. It's unclear if he'll return to the game or if the team will rest him for the remainder to avoid making the injury worse. Regardless, the issue isn't thought to be serious and shouldn't effect Kumerow for long.

