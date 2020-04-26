Kumerow signed his exclusive rights tender with the Packers on Saturday, per the league's official transactions report.

Kumerow will play under a one-year, $660,000 contract in Green Bay for 2020. The team bypassed the wide receiver position in the 2020 NFL Draft, in a somewhat unexpected move, so Kumerow could be in the mix to compete for the third or fourth wideout spot this offseason.