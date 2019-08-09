Kumerow caught both his targets for 27 yards in Thursday night's 28-26 preseason win over the Texans.

Kumerow actually led Green Bay in yards through the air, only helping his already-solid claim for a roster spot. While Kumerow's total was admittedly mild, his involvement is more reason for encouragement ahead of next week's game against the Ravens, when there could be more significant competition for targets.

