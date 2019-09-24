Packers' Jake Kumerow: Limited participant on estimated injury report
Kumerow (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Kumerow seemingly injured his shoulder in Week 2 against the Vikings and he was unavailable to suit up in Week 3. However, Kumerow has now been listed as a limited participant in four consecutive practices dating back to last Thursday, so there appears to be hope that he could return for this Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Roll with Rex?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Waivers: Giant values
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines, the Giants have a huge hole to fill, and so do Fantasy...