Kumerow (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Kumerow seemingly injured his shoulder in Week 2 against the Vikings and he was unavailable to suit up in Week 3. However, Kumerow has now been listed as a limited participant in four consecutive practices dating back to last Thursday, so there appears to be hope that he could return for this Thursday's game against Philadelphia.

