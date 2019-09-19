Play

Kumerow (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Kumerow was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's estimated practice, so his limited session is a step in the right direction. The 27-year-old played just six offensive snaps Week 2 versus Minnesota while recording his first catch of the season for 12 yards, but Kumerow could be in line for increased work given that the Packers traded Trevor Davis to the Raiders on Wednesday.

