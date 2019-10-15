Packers' Jake Kumerow: Most snaps among Packers receivers
Kumerow led Packers receivers with 65 snaps (88 percent) and caught two passes for 17 yards in Monday's victory over the Lions.
Kumerow started a second straight game with Davante Adams (toe) out again, and with fellow starting receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling briefly leaving the game and Geronimo Allison (concussion) leaving the game for good, he was the wideout who received the most snaps for the Packers in Week 6. Despite seeing the field frequently, Kumerow was targeted only three times in the game, and had only minimal output. With the Packers on a short week, both Adams and Allison could have a tough time playing in Week 7, so chances are Kumerow remains in the starting lineup. However, with just four receptions for 28 yards on the season, and another pass catcher -- Allen Lazard -- bursting onto the scene Monday, it will be tough to expect much from Kumerow, even against a beatable Raiders secondary.
More News
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Plays frequently in Week 5•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Uncapped practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Questionable for TNF•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Limited participant on estimated injury report•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: On sidelines Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Week 7 WR Preview: Struggling 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 7 RB Preview: Add Williams
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...