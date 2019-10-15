Kumerow led Packers receivers with 65 snaps (88 percent) and caught two passes for 17 yards in Monday's victory over the Lions.

Kumerow started a second straight game with Davante Adams (toe) out again, and with fellow starting receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling briefly leaving the game and Geronimo Allison (concussion) leaving the game for good, he was the wideout who received the most snaps for the Packers in Week 6. Despite seeing the field frequently, Kumerow was targeted only three times in the game, and had only minimal output. With the Packers on a short week, both Adams and Allison could have a tough time playing in Week 7, so chances are Kumerow remains in the starting lineup. However, with just four receptions for 28 yards on the season, and another pass catcher -- Allen Lazard -- bursting onto the scene Monday, it will be tough to expect much from Kumerow, even against a beatable Raiders secondary.