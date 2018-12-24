Kumerow caught all three of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets.

The Packers were scoreless as the first half was winding down when Kumerow ran a flag route and caught a lofted Aaron Rodgers pass and cut up field for a 49-yard touchdown. The rookie more than doubled his reception count for the season during the game and just about quintupled his yardage. It's hard to tell if this is the start of something or just a blip for Kumerow. If the former, he'll have a so-so matchup against a middle-of-the-road Lions defense next Sunday.