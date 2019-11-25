Play

Kumerow was targeted once and did not catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Kumerow was on the field for 22 of the Packers' 80 snaps, but he did not make an impact on the game. He finished fifth among Packers wide receivers in snaps, and slots into that spot on the depth chart moving forward.

