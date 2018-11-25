Packers' Jake Kumerow: Not returning in Week 12
The Packers didn't activate Kumerow (shoulder) from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's deadline, making him ineligible to play Sunday in Minnesota, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Green Bay opened a spot on the 53-man roster by moving linebacker Nick Perry (knee) to IR, but opted to replace him with another defensive player in lineman James Looney. Kumerow's lack of activation doesn't close the door on him playing in 2018, as the Packers will still have until Dec. 12 to evaluate him for a promotion to the roster. Kumerow has been sidelined since mid-August with the sprained shoulder, which interrupted what had been a stellar preseason for the 26-year-old wideout.
