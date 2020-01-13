Packers' Jake Kumerow: Not targeted in playoff victory
Kumerow was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.
Kumerow finished a surprising second among Packers wide receivers with 30 snaps Sunday, but that did not translate to anything in the box score other than the lone target. Kumerow saw extra snaps Sunday with Allen Lazard banged up, and it's likely his role will be reduced in the NFC Championship Game as long as Lazard is able to go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...