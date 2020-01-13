Kumerow was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.

Kumerow finished a surprising second among Packers wide receivers with 30 snaps Sunday, but that did not translate to anything in the box score other than the lone target. Kumerow saw extra snaps Sunday with Allen Lazard banged up, and it's likely his role will be reduced in the NFC Championship Game as long as Lazard is able to go.