Kumerow (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Broncos.

Kumerow has seen more work on special teams than offense while effectively serving as wide receiver No. 4, but his services will be unavailable for the Week 3 showdown. Look for rookie wideout Darrius Shepherd to step into the role previously occupied by Kumerow.

