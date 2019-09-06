Kumerow played just one snap on offense in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Kumerow made some noise during the preseason and appeared to be on track to open the season as the Packers' fourth receiver. However, in Week 1 that role was filled by Trevor Davis, who played 19 snaps to Kumerow's one. The depth chart behind starters Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not set in stone, as the combination of No. 3 receiver Geronimo Allison, Davis, and Kumerow combined for just one reception, but it appears at least a couple changes will have to occur before Kumerow is in position to make a fantasy impact.