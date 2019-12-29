Play

Kumerow (illness) is active for Sunday's game at Detroit, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Kumerow came down with an illness late in the week, keeping him from the practice field Friday. No matter, he'll be available to the Packers offense alongside fellow wideouts Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the regular-season finale.

