Packers' Jake Kumerow: Plays frequently in Week 5
Kumerow caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
Kumerow returned to action after missing the previous two games, and he just missed finding paydirt on his lone reception, being brought down at the one-yard line prior to Aaron Jones' fourth rushing touchdown of the contest. While Kumerow did not do much for fantasy players, he was on the field for 50 of the 74 plays (68 percent) the Packers ran -- easily third among Packers receivers, and just 14 behind No. 2 Geronimo Allison. Should fellow wideout Davante Adams (toe) miss another game, Kumerow's snap count could give him some intrigue against a Lions team that will head into Week 6 allowing the third-most passing yards per game in the league.
More News
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Uncapped practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Questionable for TNF•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Limited participant on estimated injury report•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: On sidelines Week 3•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Questionable for Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...