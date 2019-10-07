Kumerow caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

Kumerow returned to action after missing the previous two games, and he just missed finding paydirt on his lone reception, being brought down at the one-yard line prior to Aaron Jones' fourth rushing touchdown of the contest. While Kumerow did not do much for fantasy players, he was on the field for 50 of the 74 plays (68 percent) the Packers ran -- easily third among Packers receivers, and just 14 behind No. 2 Geronimo Allison. Should fellow wideout Davante Adams (toe) miss another game, Kumerow's snap count could give him some intrigue against a Lions team that will head into Week 6 allowing the third-most passing yards per game in the league.