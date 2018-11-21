Kumerow (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Kumerow gets the Packers' second and final spot designated for a player to return from injured reserve, after Trevor Davis made it back from hamstring injury for last week's loss to Seattle. This means Geronimo Allison (groin) won't be eligible to play if the Packers reach the playoffs, though it increasingly seems like a non-issue. The 26-year-old Kumerow made a strong impression during the preseason with six catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns, but he'll probably be limited to a depth role if he's eventually activated to the 53-man roster. His return to practice Wednesday opens a 21-day window for the Packers to make a decision.

