Packers' Jake Kumerow: Preparing to return from IR
Kumerow (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Kumerow gets the Packers' second and final spot designated for a player to return from injured reserve, after Trevor Davis made it back from hamstring injury for last week's loss to Seattle. This means Geronimo Allison (groin) won't be eligible to play if the Packers reach the playoffs, though it increasingly seems like a non-issue. The 26-year-old Kumerow made a strong impression during the preseason with six catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns, but he'll probably be limited to a depth role if he's eventually activated to the 53-man roster. His return to practice Wednesday opens a 21-day window for the Packers to make a decision.
More News
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Still no return to practice•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Unlikely to practice this week•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Still absent from practice•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Shoulder sprain•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Having tests on shoulder•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...