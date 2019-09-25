Play

Kumerow (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Kumerow had practiced in a limited fashion all week, so his status could be a game-time decision. If he suits up for this contest, Kumerow will be used sparingly as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling take the lion's share of the snap count while Geronimo Allison mans the slot.

