Packers' Jake Kumerow: Questionable for TNF
Kumerow (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Kumerow had practiced in a limited fashion all week, so his status could be a game-time decision. If he suits up for this contest, Kumerow will be used sparingly as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling take the lion's share of the snap count while Geronimo Allison mans the slot.
