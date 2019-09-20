Play

Kumerow (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with Denver, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Kumerow was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after not practicing at all in Wednesday's session. The preseason phenom has only seen the field on offense for seven snaps through two games, catching his lone target for twelve yards. If Kumerow can't play Sunday, Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) would be next in line for any work.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories