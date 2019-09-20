Packers' Jake Kumerow: Questionable for Week 3
Kumerow (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with Denver, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Kumerow was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after not practicing at all in Wednesday's session. The preseason phenom has only seen the field on offense for seven snaps through two games, catching his lone target for twelve yards. If Kumerow can't play Sunday, Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) would be next in line for any work.
