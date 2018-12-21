Kumerow (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, tTom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Kumerow began the week as a limited practice participant but was able to practice fully Friday, though it wasn't enough to shake the questionable tag. Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb remains in the concussion protocol and is considered doubtful, which could open up some additional snaps for the 25-year-old.