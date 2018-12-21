Packers' Jake Kumerow: Questionable Week 16
Kumerow (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, tTom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Kumerow began the week as a limited practice participant but was able to practice fully Friday, though it wasn't enough to shake the questionable tag. Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb remains in the concussion protocol and is considered doubtful, which could open up some additional snaps for the 25-year-old.
More News
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Snap count gets a boost•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Bit role in Week 14•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Catches first career pass•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Expected to be activated from IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...