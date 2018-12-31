Kumerow caught three passes for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Kumerow busted out for 68 yards and a touchdown in Week 16, but he did not come close to replicating that showing in the regular-season finale. Kumerow showed some promise during the preseason, but he spent most of the campaign on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and only suited up for the Packers' final five games. He could get another chance to show what he can do in 2019, but he will likely have to earn his way onto the roster for a second year in a row.

