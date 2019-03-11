The Packers extended a tender to Kumerow on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With less than three accrued seasons, Kumerow is an exclusive rights free agent and has little choice but to sign the tender. After spending most of the 2018 campaign on IR due to a sprained shoulder, he returned Week 13 and was active for the final five games, notching eight catches (on 11 targets) for 103 yards and one touchdown. The Packers have more decisions to make with unrestricted free agent Randall Cobb and restricted free agent Geronimo Allison, which will impact Kumerow's standing in the receiving corps.

